Four arrested in Franklin County on drug trafficking charges, 2,500 Fentanyl pills seized

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office aided the Russellville Police Department in a drug bust that led to four arrests between Thursday and Friday.

Officials say a Franklin County deputy, with the assistance of Russellville Police, made a traffic stop on Jackson Ave. on Thursday.

During a search of the vehicle, occupied by Joel Davis and Angel Morgan, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found. The two were arrested.

While Morgan was being detained, 1,000 Fentanyl pills were found concealed in her clothing. She was charged with Drug Trafficking and Drug Paraphernalia, Morgan also has unrelated warrants for drug offenses. Davis was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, investigators arrested Ayanna McCullough and Davontae Goodloe after a months-long investigation between the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Russellville Police Department.

Both were charged with drug trafficking after they were found to be in possession of 1,500 Fentanyl pills. They were also found with $4,500 in cash.

All four were booked into the Franklin County Detention Center and will need to see a judge for a bond hearing. Additional charges and arrests are expected.

Between the two arrested 2,500 Fentanyl pills were seized which have a street value of $20,000.

The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force assisted in the arrests on Friday.

