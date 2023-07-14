Deals
Flower Friday: all about Sweet Pepperbush

By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Flower Friday! Today, we are learning all about Clethra Alnifolia, also called the “Sweet Pepperbush.”

Director of Learning and Public Engagement at Huntsville Botanical Garden, Rebecca Turk joined to tell us about this beautiful flowering shrub is native to our area and puts on a show in mid to late summer.

The Sweet Pepperbush only grows 3′ to 6′ tall. It’s a perfect pollinator-loving shrub to add into the home landscape!

(Clethra alnifolia)
(Clethra alnifolia)(Rebecca Turk)

This shrub grows in full sun to partial shade, so it’s great to plant right now. It is very tolerant of many types of soils and conditions and overall, a very low maintenance shrub. It is most effective when planted in masses and it’s compact size makes it ideal for smaller gardens or areas near a patio.

If you can’t get it into your flower bed this summer, you can head over to Huntsville Botanical Garden to see it’s blooms in all their glory!

