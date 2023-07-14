FDA approves first over-the-counter hormonal birth control pill

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The Food and Drug Administration approved the oral contraceptive Opill Thursday morning for over-the-counter sales. It is the first hormonal contraceptive pill in the United States that does not require a prescription.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said Opill will give women without health insurance or access to a doctor a way to easily get their hands on birth control.

He said the main difference between Opill and your typical prescription birth control pill is that it only contains one hormone, progestin. It’s also slightly less effective, sitting at 93% effective compared to 99% for prescription.

“It does not contain estrogen, it’s a method of birth control that’s very effective, upwards of 93% when taken correctly and it doesn’t carry some of the risks that estrogen containing contraceptives do,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

Stubblefield added that the main side effect of Opill is irregular bleeding cycles. The FDA approved the contraception for all women of reproductive ages, including teenagers. Huntsville OBGYN Dr. Anne Marie Reidy said she thinks this will be a great option for many, but she worries that some women will stop seeking out a doctor’s advice when starting birth control.

“I think it will be a good option for women that don’t have health insurance or don’t have access to care,” Dr. Reidy said. “If it’s a patient that’s never been on birth control before they really should have a conversation with their doctor first just over what would be the safest, most effective method for them.”

The contraceptive is expected to hit shelves in 2024. A price has not been released yet but Dr. Reidy guesses that it will not cost anymore than $25.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.