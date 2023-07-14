Endangered turtle receives CT scan at Decatur Morgan Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Walking into the hospital you probably wouldn’t expect to see a sea turtle. Decatur Morgan Hospital saw its very first animal patient this week, an endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle named Kale.

Kale has an infection in his shell caused by the aftermath of a fisherman hooking and injuring him in Virginia in 2019. Kale joined the Cook Museum of Natural Science in Decatur in 2020. Due to health concerns, he was moved to the museum’s off-site facility last year. Curing the infection in Kale’s shell is crucial since turtles can not live without their shell.

Kale has had a bit of a rough life, he has undergone several invasive surgeries and now requires periodic medical attention. It turns out turtles aren’t crazy about going to the doctor either.

“Of course, he’s a sea turtle so I can’t tell him what he’s about to go through but we do a procedure with him every week so he’s used to coming out of the water, he’s used to being around us. He doesn’t necessarily like that all the time just like anybody wouldn’t want to always go to the doctor,” said Cassandra Worlund, Live Animal Manager at Cook Museum of Natural History.

The Decatur-Morgan Hospital saw Kale for his latest doctor’s visit. Kale received a CT scan to determine if the treatment for his shell is working.

“The veterinarians had to hold the turtle to keep it from jumping off the table and keep it relatively still,” said Dr. Frank Scalfano, Radiology Group P.A. at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

The Animal Care staff and the Museum’s veterinarian team have spent over 900 hours helping him recover.

“It’s really great we have something like the Cooks Museum to help him, and help him live a life he probably wouldn’t have been able to live out in the wild.” said Candance Pettey, Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator at Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

Kale’s return to the museum will be based on his recovery progress but Museum officials are hopeful to have him back soon.

