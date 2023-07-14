Cam Newton headlines Leaders & Legends fundraiser

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cam in Huntsville! The Auburn great, and former NFL MVP headlined the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama’s Leaders and Legend’s fundraiser and silent auction.

The annual Leaders & Legends fundraiser is one of the area’s largest fundraisers attracting some of the world’s most accomplished athletes.

This year, Newton wanted to be in the Rocket City to help raise awareness for youth in North Alabama.

“Alabama as a state has been unbelievable to me,” Newton said. “And anytime I have an opportunity to empower the younger generation, I’m all for it. I do it for my initiatives and partnering with the Boys and Girls Club, that’s just something that magnifies that as well.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs in communities across North Alabama provide a safe place to go after school and during the summer for youth ages 5-18. The club fills the gap between school and home with life-changing programs, experiences and mentorship programs that focus on three core areas of development: Academic success, Healthy lifestyles, and character and citizenship.

