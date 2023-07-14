Band camps underway in rising temperatures

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many schools across the Tennesee Valley are gearing up for football season. That includes marching bands enduring rising heat indexes with little to no shade and Fort Payne’s Wildcat Marching Band is no stranger to the heat.

Band director Ian Pask says his faculty works hard to make sure students are staying cool while running drills.

“We provide water, we give them the opportunity to refill water bottles, we encourage them to bring that. We take a lot of breaks and we like to get them in the shade on those breaks. We also have a mist system set up, so we’ll turn that on when take breaks and things of that nature,” Pask said.

Pask also says the band chooses early morning practices to avoid the hotter temperatures. He says the only struggle is getting new members acclimated.

“During the summer we try to remind them ‘hey you need to be outside’, not just enjoying being out of school but getting outside and doing some things. It’s usually just our first-year marchers that we have issues with because they’ve not been through band camp before, so getting them acclimated to being outside sometimes just takes a little bit,” Pask said.

Senior Lance Hardinger says the heat can be difficult and makes students less motivated, but playing games and enjoying treats in the heat makes it easier to endure.

“It’s really fun whenever we’re able to do games. We also do popsicles. We try to keep it different from each day but still make it fun,” Hardinger said.

The drum major also says band camp, though hot and muggy at times, is often rewarding.

“It’s one of the most fulfilling things that I’ve heard someone do just from people that have made it to high school through this band program,” Hardinger said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.