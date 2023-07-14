Alabama A&M announces $600K campus safety investment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New proactive campus safety measures were announced for Alabama A&M University on Friday.

The public safety infrastructure improvements, announced in a press release by Assistant Vice President Aaron Thompson, are part of a $600K investment aimed to support the entire A&M campus.

New police body cameras, an upgraded surveillance grid, and other enhancements are included as part of the new safety measures.

Beginning this fall, all Alabama A&M police will have access to body cam technology. Officers will be required to record all interactions with campus community members.

“This keeps our officers safe and accountable during their contact with campus stakeholders and visitors,” Chief Montez Payton says.

Other improvements include:

New outdoor cameras will monitor activity on campus roadways, at intersections and in parking lots

Automatic gate arm for Center Campus

New drone technology for use by the Department of Public Safety

Swipe gate at Normal Hills limiting access to residents

Mobile command post hard case boxes to ensure systems continuity in the case of power and internet interruptions

In-vehicle systems will also give officers access to docking stations and printers inside patrol cars

“The safety and security of students, faculty, staff, and visitors is a top priority for Alabama A&M,” Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Braque Talley says. “This investment is part of our work to sustain a safe and welcoming campus environment. These improvements are a meaningful step in making sure Alabama A&M remains a safe place to learn, work, and live.”

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.