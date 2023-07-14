Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Alabama A&M announces $600K campus safety investment

AAMU logo
AAMU logo(AAMU)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New proactive campus safety measures were announced for Alabama A&M University on Friday.

The public safety infrastructure improvements, announced in a press release by Assistant Vice President Aaron Thompson, are part of a $600K investment aimed to support the entire A&M campus.

New police body cameras, an upgraded surveillance grid, and other enhancements are included as part of the new safety measures.

Beginning this fall, all Alabama A&M police will have access to body cam technology. Officers will be required to record all interactions with campus community members.

“This keeps our officers safe and accountable during their contact with campus stakeholders and visitors,” Chief Montez Payton says.

Other improvements include:

  • New outdoor cameras will monitor activity on campus roadways, at intersections and in parking lots
  • Automatic gate arm for Center Campus
  • New drone technology for use by the Department of Public Safety
  • Swipe gate at Normal Hills limiting access to residents
  • Mobile command post hard case boxes to ensure systems continuity in the case of power and internet interruptions
  • In-vehicle systems will also give officers access to docking stations and printers inside patrol cars

“The safety and security of students, faculty, staff, and visitors is a top priority for Alabama A&M,” Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Braque Talley says. “This investment is part of our work to sustain a safe and welcoming campus environment. These improvements are a meaningful step in making sure Alabama A&M remains a safe place to learn, work, and live.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals multiple cases of Bud Light from Kroger
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals multiple cases of Bud Light from Kroger
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Victim, suspect identified in Tuscumbia business death investigation
Marshall County Sheriff's Office logo
Death investigation underway in Grant after two people found unresponsive
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Hoover Police searching for missing 25-year-old woman
STAND YOUR GROUND MGN
Stand Your Ground: attorney explains Alabama law after homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglar
Attorney explains Alabama's stand your ground law after homeowner shoots and kills intrude
Attorney explains Alabama's stand your ground law after homeowner shoots and kills intrude
PHOTO: Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, three of the five Memphis police...
Kitchen Cops find unsanitary sniffles & ‘extensive’ ice machine build-up at Madison County restaurants