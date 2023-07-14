ADEM gives all clear on area of Flint River where dead fish were found

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of dead fish were discovered on Saturday at an area of the Flint River, near Mt. Carmel Elementary. Leaders with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management say that their investigation turned up no unusual contaminants in the water.

While we may never know what killed all of those fish, the good news is that ADEM is giving the all clear of the area after conducting an investigation on the 11th and 12th and finding nothing of concern.

A mother and son originally discovered the dead fish when visiting the Flint for a fishing trip on Saturday.

Our D’Quan Lee also visited the area that same day, and found a similar scene - dead fish everywhere. Returning again on Monday, the water was clear with no fish in sight.

Jennye Smith owns Brown Bear canoe and kayaking rentals a few miles down the river. She said the reported fish kill scared her customers and is hurting her business. She hopes her customers return now that ADEM giving the all clear.

“They were worried about toxic water and getting in the river,” Smith said. “We’ve never had any kind of problem, the river has never come back as anything less than healthy.

“We’ve been here since 2017 and we’ve never seen any kind of major fish kill due to chemicals or anything like that. I would love to see some test results just to make sure.”

When ADEM investigators inspected the area, they say they didn’t find any dead fish, and when they tested the water quality, it came back as normal.

So, the question of what killed all of those fish may never be answered. Smith said because the area was investigated four days after the fish were found, she’s not surprised they weren’t able to find many answers.

“I wish they had come a little quicker because the river flows and any problem that may have been in the area is going to flow down river so I don’t know that testing it this much later is going to do a lot of good,” Smith said.

Leaders say that when dead fish are observed, ADEM should be contacted immediatly by sending a complaint through the ADEM website.

