4 kid friendly parks in the Huntsville area

4 local parks perfect for little ones
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many parks in the greater Huntsville area that it can be hard to find the good ones. Luckily, The Huntsville Mom shared her favorites for National Parks and Recreation month!

1. Hay’s Nature Preserve: The Hays Nature Preserve features over 10 miles of trails and greenways that follow the Flint River. Located on the outskirts of Huntsville in Owens Cross Roads, it is a true hidden gem. It’s playground, river access and trails are perfect for the kids or even the “kids at heart.”

Park in Owens Crossroads
Park in Owens Crossroads(Jessica Aguirre-Cantrell)

2. Sharon Johnston Playground: Out in New Market, there is a fabulous playground in Sharon Johnston Park! It’s located just 20 minutes from downtown Huntsville and is sure to keep the kids busy for hours.

Sharon Johnston Park
Sharon Johnston Park(Jessica Aguirre-Cantrell)

3. Cove Universal: Cove Universal Playground, also located in Owens Crossroads, is a place for children of all abilities! It has something for non-verbal children, children with physical disabilities and so much more. Children with and without special needs can play together. The playground opened in 2021 and it’s the cities first universal playground.

Park in Owens Crossroads
Park in Owens Crossroads(Jessica Aguirre-Cantrell)

4. Legacy Park: Legacy Park includes several features such as a large play area with playground equipment, hillside slides, a walking loop, and green space. The main attraction, however, will be two separate green spaces available for groups to rent for family or community events.

Legacy Park in North Huntsville
Legacy Park in North Huntsville(Jessica Aguirre-Cantrell)

