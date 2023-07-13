Victim, suspect identified in Tuscumbia business death investigation

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The man charged in the death of a woman in Tuscumbia was identified on Thursday.

According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, Victor Manuel Funez Cruz was charged with murder in the death of Edith Margarita Martinez. Tuscumbia Police responded to reports of an assault in progress on Tuesday at McVantage Industries. Upon their arrival officers found Martinez suffering from severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old Muscle Shoals man was taken into custody without incident after officers identified him as the offender in the incident.

Several objects with blood on them were located and are being investigated as possible weapons used in the assault. Chief Logan said the objects appeared to be a metal pipe and the wooden handle of either an axe or a sledgehammer. He said the impact this case will have on people is immense.

“Of course the situation with something like this that occurs in a workplace where there are numerous people that are witnesses to it, it’s just that much more upsetting to people and the unknown always plays a part,” Chief Logan said.

Chief Logan said the incident appears to be domestic-related. The victim and the offender worked at McVantage Industries in Tuscumbia but in different plant areas. He also said Cruz came into McVantage when it was not his shift in order to confront Martinez.

Cruz is being held without bond in the Colbert County Jail and he will have an “Aniah’s Law” hearing on Friday related to his bond. Logan said he was still unsure exactly what the motive was.

“We don’t know at this point exactly what that was,” Logan said. “Of course, the victim can’t tell us. The offender is yet to tell us. Again it’s very disturbing and it’s unfortunate for those that knew them and family members and everything else that are affected by this.”

Colbert County District Attorney Hal Hughston could not comment at length about the case but he says the woman’s loved ones are in his prayers.

“It’s our policy that we do not comment on pending investigations,” Hughston said. “However, the Tuscumbia Police Department has done a fantastic job and appears to have the suspect in custody. At this time, our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family as we conclude our investigation on this matter.”

Police Chief Tony Logan told the Times Daily that this seems to be an isolated incident.

“The nature of her death appears to be the result of blunt force trauma, according to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.”

