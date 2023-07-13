Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Updated COVID-19 booster shots expected by September’s end

FILE: New boosters for COVID-19 are expected to be ready by the end of September.
FILE: New boosters for COVID-19 are expected to be ready by the end of September.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Updated COVID-19 shots should be ready by the end of September.

In a letter to manufacturers, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told the companies they should prepare an ample supply.

He also warned them to price the shots at a reasonable rate.

This would be the first time the federal government isn’t distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

Starting next month, the U.S. is phasing out that program ahead of the new round of shots.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration recommended the updated vaccines be single-strain booster shots targeting the omicron subvariant currently circulating.

Those should be available in mid-to late September should the agency authorize them.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Decatur woman finds Molotov cocktails in her yard, broken glass on patio
Decatur woman finds Molotov cocktails in her yard, broken glass on patio
A woman has been pronounced deceased at McVantage Packaging in Tuscumbia.
Homicide investigation underway after incident at Tuscumbia business
Jennifer Powers went missing in 2008. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Department)
Family of Harvest woman who disappeared 15 years ago demands closure
Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase

Latest News

FILE - A 65-year-old man told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader...
Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Gunman who killed 11 people in Pittsburgh synagogue found eligible for death penalty