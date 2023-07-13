Deals
"There's an Elephant on my Chest" helping kids understand anxiety

Caris Snider’s new children’s book is helping littles understand big feelings
"There's an Elephant on my Chest' releasing August 1
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Anxiety can be a hard thing for children to understand and because of that, it is difficult for them to express what they are feeling.

Caris Snider wrote “There’s an Elephant on my Chest” to help little ones not only understand anxiety, but have the confidence to speak up about it. The book is geared towards children in pre-k through the third grade. Children, families, counselors and teachers can walk through the story of the book’s main character, Allie, as she tries to get an elephant off her chest. Readers will learn how she tells her elephant to get off of her and she begins to stop hiding it. Through communicating with her family, friends and a doctor, she learns to use deep breathing and a gratitude list to make her elephant grow smaller and smaller until...

To read what how Allie is able to finally get rid of her elephant, you will have to buy the book! It hits shelves on August 1, but you can pre-order it now.

New release from Caris Snider
New release from Caris Snider

Caris has some other exciting things coming up with another new book releasing soon! To stay updated on her books, be sure to follow her on Instagram and Facebook!

