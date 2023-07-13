Scattered storms Thursday with heavy rainfall and gusty winds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are overhead with very warm & muggy temperatures in the low to middle 70s. The breeze overnight has prevented any widespread fog from developing and the morning drive should be fairly forgiving.

Cloud cover will stay with us for a good portion of the morning and we are tracking a cluster of storms to our northwest that could bring us some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms early today. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with the heat index climbing into the upper 90s. Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop through the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that develop will be efficient rainfall producers and also bring threats of frequent lightning and gusty winds.

A few showers will stay with us overnight with very warm low temperatures expected in the middle 70s by daybreak Friday. Friday will bring more scattered rain and storm potential with the heat index around 100 degrees. The weekend forecast looks so-so for now with better chances and coverage of rain showers and storms expected through the day Saturday. Rainfall can be heavy at times with periods of stronger thunderstorms.

Sunday’s forecast will bring more rain-free hours with highs staying in the lower 90s, isolated to widely scattered rain and storms will be expected. Next week is looking hotter but drier with highs staying in the low to middle 90s.

