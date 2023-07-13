Scattered Storms & Heavy Rainfall Possible Through the Weekend

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with the heat index climbing into the upper 90s and triple-digits again for some locations. Scattered showers and storms will develop through the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that develop will be efficient rainfall producers and also bring threats of frequent lightning and gusty winds. Storms will lose their intensity after sunset, and just like yesterday, we’ll be trending mainly dry overnight. Overnight lows will stay very warm and muggy in the low to mid 70s through daybreak Friday.

Friday will bring more scattered rain and storm potential with heat indices around 100 degrees, despite added cloud cover. The weekend forecast looks so-so for now with better chances and coverage of showers and storms expected through the day Saturday. Rainfall could be heavy at times with periods of stronger thunderstorms, and this could lead to areas of localized flooding and street ponding.

Sunday’s forecast will bring more rain-free hours with the exception of a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms. Highs will remain in the lower 90s, but next week expect the heat to really build across the Valley. By mid-week, air temperatures could reach the upper 90s as a ridge moves in from the west.

