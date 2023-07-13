State lawmakers to meet in Montgomery to discuss redistricting congressional map

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, some Alabama lawmakers will be heading to Montgomery to put their heads together on creating a new congressional district map.

It comes after the Supreme Court found the state violated the Voting Rights Act.

House Minority leader Anthony Daniels, who is on the re-districting committee, believes the nearly 100 submitted maps need to be reviewed thoroughly.

“I’ll be even more interested in seeing who those submissions came for,” said Rep. Daniels, “And what influenced those submissions. You got to look beneath the surface.”

Rep. Daniels said redistricting plays a major role when it comes to local communities he oversees.

“Whenever you’re redrawing districts, it does have an impact in North Alabama,” said Daniels, “So we want to make certain that North Alabama either stays intact or our district shifts to communities that share a common interest.”

Representative Laura Hall, who’s also on the committee, said she just wants the process to follow the rules. She said, ”I think that the thing to look at most is how those maps have been drawn and whether they have taken into consideration all the things that the courts have indicated that should be.”

Representatives Hall and Daniels will host a town hall meeting following a hearing on the redistricting. Rep. Hall believes this will be an invaluable experience for the community.

“It’s important to have the people in the communities get an opportunity to see the variety of districts that have been introduced,” said Rep. Hall, “And also to hear from us in terms of what we see and what we expect may happen.”\

Representatives Daniels and Hall’s town hall meeting will be Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Mae Jemison High School.

Hall said she expects the committee to vote on a map by July 21st.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.