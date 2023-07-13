Madison County Schools board member gives update on new Toney elementary school

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Schools district four member Heath Jones provided WAFF 48 News with an update on the new school planned for McKee Road in Toney.

Jones said the land the new school will be built on has already been purchased and they plan to open its doors by the 2025-2026 school year.

The property is currently home to a farmer’s crops but will soon become a construction site. Jones said the new school is needed to address a major population boom in Northwest Madison County.

“District four is the fastest growing community and district Northwest Madison County. It’s important that we invest in our current and future families that are relocating here,” Jones said.

Jones said capacity at local schools makes the new school a priority for the district.

“We have two of the largest elementary schools in this district in this area, one of the largest middle schools, and the largest high schools in North Alabama,” he said. “All right here in this district.”

Jones said the school board hopes to accept grading bid packages in fall 2023, and construction bids in spring 2024.

