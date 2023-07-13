‘It was no big deal at all’: Pilot recalls crash in Limestone Co.

ANDERSON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, Bill Gildersleeve took his ultra-light plane “Molly” for an afternoon ride. His flight was cut short when his engine malfunctioned.

“It’s like taking a motorcycle ride through the country, it’s just enjoyable,” he said. “(The) fuel pump that runs like your lawnmower. It’s just a diaphragm like a vacuum. I should have never run it.”

Gildersleeve crashed into the tree line less than a football field away from his backyard runway and he credited the thick trees for saving his life. During the panic of the crash, Gildersleeve remained calm.

“It was no big deal at all,” he said. “It was not at all. I can see where some person who’s never had issues would’ve been scared.”

Gildersleeve said a neighbor’s child heard his yell for help and got his mother to call for help. With help from Athens Utilities, he was able to get back on solid ground.

While he walked away unharmed, his next flight is delayed at least until next year.

“It’ll probably be spring or summer before I can get Molly back in the air,” he said. “You can’t give up on your dreams just because you have a little mishap. Can you? They say when you fall off the horse, you get back on right.”

Gildersleeve said the plane will stay in the trees until officials can get it down.

