Death investigation underway in Grant after two people found unresponsive

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Grant Police Department are on the scene of two “suspicious deaths.”

Officials responded to a call on JC Beck Lane in reference to a man and woman who were found unresponsive.

At this time the Coroner’s Office and investigators are on the scene. The cause of death is unknown but officials say suicide or overdoes have not been ruled out.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.