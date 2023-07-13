Deals
Death investigation underway in Grant after two people found unresponsive

Marshall County Sheriff's Office logo
Marshall County Sheriff's Office logo(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Grant Police Department are on the scene of two “suspicious deaths.”

Officials responded to a call on JC Beck Lane in reference to a man and woman who were found unresponsive.

At this time the Coroner’s Office and investigators are on the scene. The cause of death is unknown but officials say suicide or overdoes have not been ruled out.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

