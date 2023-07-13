Cybersecurity Expert: how to protect your privacy after sensitive taxpayer information shared with tech giants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Your privacy could be at risk if you use any of these major tax prep firms:

TaxSlayer

H&R Block

TaxAct

A recent congressional investigation found the tax prep companies allegedly spent years giving out sensitive financial information to Google and Meta, Facebook’s parent company. That information was sometimes used for targeted advertising without consent or appropriate disclosures. That’s a potential violation of federal law.

The companies allegedly shared things like income, filing status and the size of tax returns.

But protecting yourself starts with the browsers you use, and how you file your taxes, according to cybersecurity expert, Marcus Sachs with Auburn University in Huntsville.

He says tracking your online behavior is normal on some sites, but a big concern when it’s done unknowingly.

Sachs says you should always use websites with built-in privacy features like DuckDuckGo, Brave.com and Firefox.

He says he’s alarmed by the breach of taxpayer info and offers a way to file which could avoid Big Brother. “It absolutely concerns me, and I think it should concern all of us,” Sachs said. “I think anytime you can work locally, it’s doing good. The IRS does allow these tax preparation companies to file directly with them,” But working with a local tax preparer or anybody else comes with a warning. It’s important to ask how your taxes will be filed once they’re ready to be submitted.

If they’re filed through a third party, this can introduce more privacy problems. Sachs says it’s best if they’re filed directly with the IRS.

Anne Wagner, the owner of the year-round bookkeeping and tax service company, Penny Savers, LLC in Huntsville says she takes client privacy very seriously. Not only do they keep records locked up, but hackers would have a hard time accessing sensitive information online as well.

“We keep all of our records locked up. So that way nobody can view anybody else’s information,” Wagner said. “Our programs are locked down. We have a firewall, we have other securities in place, so if we get hacked, it’s not easily accessible.”

Officials with the three tax prep companies currently under fire told congressional leaders the data had been scrambled to protect user privacy.

