Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Cybersecurity Expert: how to protect your privacy after sensitive taxpayer information shared with tech giants

WAFF's Sean Dowling reporting
By Sean Dowling
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Your privacy could be at risk if you use any of these major tax prep firms:

  • TaxSlayer
  • H&R Block
  • TaxAct

A recent congressional investigation found the tax prep companies allegedly spent years giving out sensitive financial information to Google and Meta, Facebook’s parent company. That information was sometimes used for targeted advertising without consent or appropriate disclosures. That’s a potential violation of federal law.

The companies allegedly shared things like income, filing status and the size of tax returns.

But protecting yourself starts with the browsers you use, and how you file your taxes, according to cybersecurity expert, Marcus Sachs with Auburn University in Huntsville.

He says tracking your online behavior is normal on some sites, but a big concern when it’s done unknowingly.

Sachs says you should always use websites with built-in privacy features like DuckDuckGo, Brave.com and Firefox.

He says he’s alarmed by the breach of taxpayer info and offers a way to file which could avoid Big Brother. “It absolutely concerns me, and I think it should concern all of us,” Sachs said. “I think anytime you can work locally, it’s doing good. The IRS does allow these tax preparation companies to file directly with them,” But working with a local tax preparer or anybody else comes with a warning. It’s important to ask how your taxes will be filed once they’re ready to be submitted.

If they’re filed through a third party, this can introduce more privacy problems. Sachs says it’s best if they’re filed directly with the IRS.

Anne Wagner, the owner of the year-round bookkeeping and tax service company, Penny Savers, LLC in Huntsville says she takes client privacy very seriously. Not only do they keep records locked up, but hackers would have a hard time accessing sensitive information online as well.

“We keep all of our records locked up. So that way nobody can view anybody else’s information,” Wagner said. “Our programs are locked down. We have a firewall, we have other securities in place, so if we get hacked, it’s not easily accessible.”

Officials with the three tax prep companies currently under fire told congressional leaders the data had been scrambled to protect user privacy.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Decatur woman finds Molotov cocktails in her yard, broken glass on patio
Decatur woman finds Molotov cocktails in her yard, broken glass on patio
A woman has been pronounced deceased at McVantage Packaging in Tuscumbia.
Homicide investigation underway after incident at Tuscumbia business
Jennifer Powers went missing in 2008. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Department)
Family of Harvest woman who disappeared 15 years ago demands closure
Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase

Latest News

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Wetumpka
Cybersecurity expert explains how to protect your privacy after taxpayer information share
Cybersecurity expert explains how to protect your privacy after taxpayer information share
State lawmakers to meet in Montgomery to discuss redistricting congressional map
State lawmakers to meet in Montgomery to discuss redistricting congressional map
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
69-year-old man faces drug trafficking charges in Decatur