Crossville Lions football will not play a varsity season

CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The time of Friday night lights is quickly approaching for schools across the Tennessee Valley but one Sand Mountain high school will not field a varsity team for the 2023-24 season.

Principal and Athletic Director Jon Peppers of Crossville High School shared that the high school will not have a varsity football schedule due to a decrease in the number of players.

“We were throwing kids on a varsity field as 9th or 10th graders against juniors and seniors at a 5A level. When you’re 180 pounds going up against a 300-pounder, it’s difficult,” Peppers said.

Head Coach Chris Williams joined the program in May as the fourth head coach in just three years. He says changes in the economy have driven some players to trade their helmets and pads for a paycheck.

“We have a ton of kids here that can make 20-30, $35000 a year welding while they’re still in high school. This week, I’ve had three kids say ‘Coach listen, between my jobs and workouts and school, I can’t turn down the money,” Williams said.

Peppers says attention will now be focused on the J.V. and Junior High teams. He says with the help of the community, they might see a fully-formed varsity squad again.

“Show the kids that they are invested in them and excited about football even at the J.V level. We’re gonna treat it just like a Friday night game, but it might just happen on Monday or Thursday,” Peppers said.

Williams says he’s more than ready to take on the job of rebuilding the program.

“I grew up right out of high school fifteen minutes from here so I know the history of Crossville. I want to be the person that helps restore it. I want to get the love of the community back involved in Crossville athletics,” Williams said.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.