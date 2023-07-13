Crime Stoppers: Woman steals multiple cases of Bud Light from Kroger

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators are looking for a woman who they say stole a couple cases of beer from a local grocery store. On top of that, police say this is not the only time she’s done this.

In video surveillance footage the woman can be seen pushing a cart out the door of the Kroger on Moores Mill Road with two cases of bud light inside. She then picks them up and carries them out.

It does not look like a crime right away but Huntsville Police say she did not pay for them and they say she has done this before at this same location.

She was seen leaving in a white Saturn Outlook. If you know her or anyone else on this list call police.

Levada Hagood, is wanted for possession of meth. WAFF 48 News has featured her before but officials are still looking for her.

Nykiara Ivy is charged with theft by deception. Authorities allege she used a bogus cashier’s check to buy a car.

Investigators believe Cody Terry caused an accident and then took off without checking on victims.

Joseph Fennell, is wanted for 3rd degree burglary after police say he busted in a back door of a home and stole several items.

Crime of the Week: If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

