Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Cooking with kids: Jack’s sunbutter and jelly

Cooking with Kids with Jack
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you have little ones, you might be all too aware of the dangers of peanut allergies.

Peanuts are in so many things and when a child has an allergy, they can feel left out or be in danger in the classroom or lunchroom setting. Jack however, has a solution!

Jack introduced us to “sunbutter” and trust us, it tastes exactly like regular peanut butter. If you’ve ever had natural peanut butter, this butter has a similar oil-like texture to it. To make his sandwich even more special, Jack likes to make it into an uncrustable.

SunButter natural sunflower butter
SunButter natural sunflower butter(SunButter)

By using a sandwich cutter and sealer, you can make crustless sandwiches mess free and add a little more fun to lunchtime. All you have to do is take the outer cutter, press and twist down and then take the sealer and press down. In seconds, you’ll have a mess free PB & J or a sunbutter & J if you decide to try it out for yourself!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Decatur woman finds Molotov cocktails in her yard, broken glass on patio
Decatur woman finds Molotov cocktails in her yard, broken glass on patio
Jennifer Powers went missing in 2008. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Department)
Family of Harvest woman who disappeared 15 years ago demands closure
A woman has been pronounced deceased at McVantage Packaging in Tuscumbia.
Homicide investigation underway after incident at Tuscumbia business
Montgomery police took an 8-year-old boy into custody following a stolen vehicle crash in the...
8-year-old arrested in Montgomery carjacking, police chase