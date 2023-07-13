Cooking with kids: Jack’s sunbutter and jelly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you have little ones, you might be all too aware of the dangers of peanut allergies.

Peanuts are in so many things and when a child has an allergy, they can feel left out or be in danger in the classroom or lunchroom setting. Jack however, has a solution!

Jack introduced us to “sunbutter” and trust us, it tastes exactly like regular peanut butter. If you’ve ever had natural peanut butter, this butter has a similar oil-like texture to it. To make his sandwich even more special, Jack likes to make it into an uncrustable.

SunButter natural sunflower butter (SunButter)

By using a sandwich cutter and sealer, you can make crustless sandwiches mess free and add a little more fun to lunchtime. All you have to do is take the outer cutter, press and twist down and then take the sealer and press down. In seconds, you’ll have a mess free PB & J or a sunbutter & J if you decide to try it out for yourself!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.