Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

WWII veteran celebrates 97th birthday with fitness challenge

A World War II veteran in Arizona celebrated his birthday with a feat of strength. (Source: KNXV)
By Cameron Polom, KNXV
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) – A World War II veteran in Arizona celebrated his birthday with a feat of strength.

Dave Keaggy made an ambitious goal that would be difficult for most people look easy as he turned 97 years old.

He warmed up his body before he started the annual challenge he began with 85 push-ups in under a minute when he was in his 20s.

“I’ve been doing something like that ever since,” Keaggy said. “And that’s a long time ago.”

Whether it’s jumping out of an airplane for his 70th birthday, bench pressing 225 pounds for his 82nd, or 83 straight push-ups at 90, Keaggy’s always on the hunt for something different.

This year he’ll carry 100 pounds for 100 yards – an ambitious goal but far from surprising.

Since his time in the Air Force, he’s pushed his body to the limits which is a key, he says, to staying young.

“It works. And I recommend it for anybody who wants to live to be 100, and I will,” Keaggy said.

By the time he took his first steps in the challenge, dozens began chanting his name. Plodding along with a 40-pound dumbbell in one hand, a 30-pound in another and 15 pounds of ankle weights around each leg, Keaggy made it look easy.

The 97-year-old finished with just enough breath to blow out the candles.

Copyright 2023 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
A woman has been pronounced deceased at McVantage Packaging in Tuscumbia.
Woman found dead at business in Tuscumbia
Madison woman killed in Monday night crash near Decatur
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Sign up now for the 2023 Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Raise Your Ribbon: Sign-up now for the 20th Annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

Latest News

Ramey’s Marketplace employee Jennifer Sullivan found the wallet sitting open by the register at...
Grocery store employee finds wallet with $6,000 in cash, returns it to owner
On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council proclaimed July 11, 2023, as Minority Mental Health...
New rabbi starts at historic Huntsville Jewish synoguage after year-long search
A resident in a California neighborhood is using their property as a makeshift RV park.
Neighbors say they’re tired of smelling sewage as people live in dozens of RVs in homeowner’s yard
President Joe Biden looks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he speaks during an...
LIVE: Biden speaks; G7 pledges security deals with Ukraine as its NATO membership remains elusive
Birmingham Police on the scene at BFRS Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.
2 Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital