Tuscumbia death at McVantage Packaging still under investigation

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF)- New developments are unfolding in the death of a woman found at McVantage Packaging in Tuscumbia. The Colbert County District Attorney is now calling this a homicide investigation.

An incident between two McVantage Packaging employees took place at the manufacturing facility on Tuesday and led to the death of one woman. The employee said the incident stemmed from an off-the-job issue.

Officers said they arrested someone at the facility in connection to the woman’s death and neither the victim or the suspect have been identified. Colbert County District Attorney Hal Hughston could not comment at length about the case but he says the woman’s loved ones are in his prayers.

“It’s our policy that we do not comment on pending investigations,” Hughston said. “However, the Tuscumbia Police Department has done a fantastic job and appears to have the suspect in custody. At this time, our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family as we conclude our investigation on this matter.”

