Shoals Veterans Affairs clinic to begin construction in Sheffield after 11-month delay

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The people of Sheffield are starting to see movement on a new Veterans Affairs clinic.

Developers broke ground on the new clinic last year, but have come across a few roadblocks. The ground appears to be flattened and ready for the building’s foundation, although there is not much else going on at the construction site.

In August 2022, the Birmingham VA Health Care System announced the construction of a new clinic in Sheffield. However, construction was put on pause to ensure the project aligned with updated design criteria. Shannon Arledge with the Birmingham VA Health Care System said the redesign set off a chain reaction.

“The improved designs require a variety of different types of building materials,” Arledge said. “Additionally implementing these new criteria required or allowed us to include more durable and resilient finishes in other aspects of overall improving the functionality and longevity of the space.”

Once complete, the Shoals VA Clinic will open a lot of doors for veterans. The construction should be finished in the Fall of 2024.

The new clinic will have both an audiology and optometry service. Assistant Nurse Manager at the Shoals VA Clinic Courtney Henson said this will ensure that veterans do not have to drive to Birmingham or Huntsville to receive this level of care.

“This has been something that we have needed for a while,” Henson said. “Since the new building site is close to our current building, the veterans are driving by all the time and they are asking when are we going to get into our new clinic.”

Henson and her staff said they are more excited to see what the space will offer the veterans in the area. She said they have outgrown the old clinic.

“So just having somewhere new, somewhere bigger, and somewhere to serve our veterans that’s gonna be in a nice facility,” Henson said. “We are all very excited about it.”

Construction should only take 12 to 16 months. After construction finishes, it should only be three months before the machines, crew and furniture are all moved into the new property.

