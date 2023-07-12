Proposed Alabama birthing center rules draw mixed reactions, public hearing scheduled for feedback

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Proposed changes to the rules governing birthing centers in Alabama have drawn mixed reactions from healthcare providers and women’s rights advocates.

Some of the proposed changes include requiring a physician and two nurse affiliates to be on staff at birthing centers, requiring birthing centers to have a written agreement with a hospital that is located within 30 minutes of the center, and increasing the minimum number of licensed midwives on staff from two to three.

Michelle Howard, a full spectrum doula and student midwife, is concerned about the proposed changes, particularly the requirement for a physician and two nurse affiliates. She says that this requirement would prevent birthing centers from opening in rural areas and could impact the state’s maternal mortality rate, which is the third highest in the country.

“The numbers are egregious,” Howard said. “The solution is midwifery care.”

According to the CDC, Black women in Alabama are three times more likely to die during childbirth than white women. Howard says that this is due in part to medical racism.

“There’s so much medical racism in this country, especially in the south,” Howard said. “At base line, Black women are just not heard. They are not listened to when they are in pain. They are not listened to when they are concerned.”

Doula Makia Newsome said that women should have a choice about where they give birth. She says that the proposed changes should be modified to better serve the birthing community.

“Let it be known that we are there in support of midwives,” Newsome said. “We will be there to lift everyone up and let our voices be heard.”

The proposed rules are currently under review by the Alabama Department of Public Health. A public hearing on the proposed rules will be held on July 13 at the Montgomery County Health Department at 2 p.m.

Other proposed changes include:

Requiring written policies for pain management, including the use of epidurals.

Implementing written policies regarding newborn care, that includes the use of vitamin K.

The proposed rules have been met with mixed reactions from healthcare providers and women’s rights advocates. Some groups have argued that the changes would improve the safety and quality of care for women and newborns who choose to give birth in a birthing center. Others have argued that the changes are unnecessary and could make it more difficult for women to access birthing centers.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it would consider all feedback received at the public hearing before making a final decision on the proposed rules.

Read the proposed changes here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.