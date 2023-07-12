Pickled pink: beet pickled eggs from Good Company Cafe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After being closed for a few days for some major renovations, Good Company Cafe is back and open for business!

Good Company closed the first week of July and over the last few weeks, the team has been volunteering their time to better this Huntsville community staple. Among many things, the team redid the flooring, redid the countertops and even changed the direction of the cafe. If you’ve visited before and plan to go back, the register is now on the opposite end.

Owner, Angela Ozbolt and Chef John Linbeck showed us how they make their menu favorite, beet pickled eggs. It’s a menu item that you either love or hate; but Angela says everyone is always at least intrigued.

Beet Pickled Eggs from Good Company Cafe. (Angela Ozbolt)

At the cafe, the eggs are not boiled. Rather, they are steamed. Steamed sixty to eighty at a time, Chef John says a double boiler makes it super easy to do. By steaming instead of boiling their eggs, they are able to cook more at a time. Chef John says the eggs will even peel a little easier too because the eggs are going into hot water rather than cold.

Good Company Cafe's pickled eggs on a cobb salad. (Angela Ozbolt)

Once the eggs are steamed and peeled, they are added to a pickling liquid comprised of: beet juice, apple cider vinegar, sugar, clove, black pepper corns, onions and garlic cloves. Then you’ll bring it to a boil to dissolve the sugar. Before adding the eggs, make sure the pickling liquid as cooled.

They recommend that the eggs sit in the liquid for at least twenty-four hours but the longer they sit, the better they will be.

Pickled Devil Eggs from Good Company Cafe (Angela Ozbolt)

You can see all the renovations they did on their Instagram as well as their full menu on their website!

