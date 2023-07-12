Meet Miss Alabama 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Miss Alabama crown has officially been passed off to a new queen and she just happens to be the third Black woman to ever earn the title in the state of Alabama.

Brianna Burrell competed as Miss Baldwin County in the Miss Alabama pageant at the beginning of the month. She defeated over forty other competitors and took home the title of Miss Alabama 2023. For the next year, she will represent the state of Alabama and compete in the Miss America competition in January of 2024.

Brianna Burrell after being crowed Miss Alabama 2023. (Miss Alabama Organization)

Brianna competed in the Miss Alabama competition for the first time last year and was awarded First Runner Up. She says that after that, so many people in her life encouraged her to compete again.

“Here I am a year later with a crown on my head and it’s just an amazing accomplishment,” said Brianna.

Brianna did not grow up in pageants like many other women who compete in Miss Alabama and Miss America. The idea to compete first came to her through her sister telling her about a preliminary competition in Baldwin County Alabama. Her sister told her that she knew she was searching for scholarship opportunities and encouraged her to give it a try. So, she did some research and spent some time in prayer over it and eventually decided to compete.

“They called my name for the preliminary title and the rest is history,” said Brianna.

Miss Alabama 2023 Brianna Burrell during the talent portion of the competition. (Miss Alabama Organization)

The Miss Alabama competition is not just a single night. It is composed of 4 preliminary nights of competition and a year of preparation. One thing that has always stuck out to Brianna is the scholarship opportunities that are presented to the women in the Miss America competition.

On top of those scholarship opportunities, the Miss America pageant has given her the opportunity to serve her community in a specifically targeted way. SAVE-A-STEM encourages the engagement of students of color in underfunded schools in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Brianna Burrell (Brianna Burrell)

Brianna will be competing in the Miss America competition in January. The date of the competition has yet to be announced. You can follow Brianna and her journey as Miss Alabama 2023 by following the Miss Alabama Instagram as well as her personal Instagram.

