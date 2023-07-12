Man charged after violently killing kitten in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Athens is facing criminal charges for intentionally killing a kitten.

Vince Allan Griffin, 30, has been charged following an investigation by the Athens Police Department through a surveillance video from a local business spotting a deceased kitten in the parking lot on July 6. From the video, it was made aware the animal was killed intentionally and violently.

On July 11, Griffin was located and questioned by APD and admitted to killing the cat out of anger.

He has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

