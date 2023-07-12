Deals
Isolated/scattered showers/storms through early evening

First Alert Weather
For today, higher humidity and warmer temperatures. Many locations reaching 90, feels-like...
For today, higher humidity and warmer temperatures. Many locations reaching 90, feels-like temps close to 100. Isolated to scattered rain showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening, some storms will produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Partly cloudy overnight with a steady breeze preventing any widespread fog from developing, lows will be warm in the lower to middle 70s. Thursday and Friday will be very similar days with highs near 90 and high humidity, the heat index will approach 100 degrees during both afternoons. Both days will bring a few rounds of scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms. Some storms on Thursday and Friday can become strong to marginally severe and the threat for heavy rainfall leading to isolated flooding will need to be watched closely. Weekend forecast, thunderstorms likely Saturday with scattered storms for Sunday. High temps around 90 both days.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, higher humidity and warmer temperatures. Many locations reaching 90, feels-like temps close to 100. Isolated to scattered rain showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening, some storms will produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Partly cloudy overnight with a steady breeze preventing any widespread fog from developing, lows will be warm in the lower to middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be very similar days with highs near 90 and high humidity, the heat index will approach 100 degrees during both afternoons. Both days will bring a few rounds of scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms. Some storms on Thursday and Friday can become strong to marginally severe and the threat for heavy rainfall leading to isolated flooding will need to be watched closely.

Weekend forecast, thunderstorms likely Saturday with scattered storms for Sunday. High temps around 90 both days.

