Isolated Storms Possible Through the Early Evening

For the rest of today, expect higher humidity and more heat with many locations reaching 90 degrees. Feels-like temperatures are going to be even hotter though in the triple-digits, so make sure you’re staying hydrated. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue into the early evening and some storms will produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. However, expect most of this activity to fade away after sunset. Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with a steady breeze preventing any widespread fog from developing into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will be warmer and more muggy in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be very similar days with highs in the low 90s and high humidity. The heat index will approach 100 degrees during both afternoons, so practice heat safety, especially if you plan on being outdoors for long periods of time. The only way to see some relief from the heat is with a shower or storm and these will be possible both days. Expect a few rounds of scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms could become strong to marginally severe and the threat for heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flooding, so stay weather alert.

This typical summertime pattern will continue into the weekend with afternoon highs staying in the low 90s and chances for scattered thunderstorms likely. It will not be a wash-out by any means, so I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans, but just keep an eye to the sky and be prepared to take shelter due to lightning.

