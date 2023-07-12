Hot, humid and isolated storms Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We have mainly fair skies overhead to start the day with just a few isolated areas of fog to deal with for the morning drive to work.

You will notice the higher humidity and warmer temperatures as soon as you step outside, morning temps are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Today will be a very humid day with the southwest breeze bringing up more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs today will reach the lower 90s with a heat index between 95 and 100 degrees. Isolated to scattered rain showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening, some storms will produce heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Skies remain partly cloudy overnight with a steady breeze preventing any widespread fog from developing, lows will be warm in the lower to middle 70s. Thursday and Friday will be very similar days with highs near 90 and high humidity, the heat index will approach 100 degrees during both afternoons. Both days will bring a few rounds of scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms. Some storms on Thursday and Friday can become strong to marginally severe and the threat for heavy rainfall leading to isolated flooding will need to be watched closely.

The weekend forecast does bring chances for rain and storms both Saturday and Sunday, but we still anticipate several dry hours for your outside plans.

