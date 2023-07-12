Homicide investigation underway at Tuscumbia business

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF)- New developments are unfolding in the death of a woman found at a business in Tuscumbia. The Colbert County District Attorney is now calling this a homicide investigation.

Police said they took one person into custody after a woman was killed at McVantange Packaging in Tuscumbia on Tuesday. An employee of McVantage Packaging said the victim and the person taken into custody worked at the company. The employee also said the incident stemmed from an off-the-job issue.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified by police. Colbert County District Attorney Hal Hughston could not comment at length about the case but he says the woman’s loved ones are in his prayers.

“It’s our policy that we do not comment on pending investigations,” Hughston said. “However, the Tuscumbia Police Department has done a fantastic job and appears to have the suspect in custody. At this time, our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family as we conclude our investigation on this matter.”

