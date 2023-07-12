Deals
Get authentic Mexican food and ice cream at Mr. Naked Taco

Ice cream and menu items from Mr. Naked Taco.
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Juan Carlos Herrera’s father-in-law presented him with an opportunity to own a restaurant, he took the chance and opened Mr. Naked Taco.

Mr. Naked Taco tacos.
Mr. Naked Taco tacos.(Patrick Akers)
Mr. Naked Taco fajitas.
Mr. Naked Taco fajitas.(Patrick Akers)
Mr. Naked Taco birria quesadilla.
Mr. Naked Taco birria quesadilla.(Patrick Akers)

Some of their favorite and most popular menu items are the birria quesadilla, birria tacos and fajitas! When you visit, you can even pick your own sides from options such as rice, beans, charro beans, street corn and so much more. Mr. Naked Taco also has an in-house ice cream shop where you can choose from more than fifty flavors or grab a popsicle.

Mr. Naked Taco ice cream.
Mr. Naked Taco ice cream.(Patrick Akers)
Mr. Naked Taco popsicles.
Mr. Naked Taco popsicles.(Patrick Akers)

Juan says the difference between American and Mexican ice cream has less sugar and has a more authentic taste. While America ice cream uses dairy, Mexican used water.

Mr. Naked Taco is located in Jones Valley at 2030 Cecil Ashburn Dr SE Suite 102, Huntsville, AL 35802.

