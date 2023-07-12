Deals
Geraldine’s Peppers drafted by White Sox

Third player from North Alabama drafted in 2023 MLB draft
Geraldine High alum Peppers selected in the 2023 MLB Draft
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trio of North Alabama natives heard their respective names called during the 2023 Major League Baseball draft. The final Valley native that heard his name called was Geraldine High alum and Jacksonville State Gamecocks Junior pitcher Jake Peppers.

Peppers was selected in the ninth round of the draft. Peppers finished the season with 18 appearances for the Gamecocks last season, with nine starts. He finished the year with 50 strikeouts in 58.0 innings of work and allowed 31 earned runs.

Peppers joined fellow Valley natives Grant Taylor (Florence High School) and Caden Rose (Bob Jones High School) who were drafted in the second round (51st overall) and seventh round (208th overall) by the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Sox respectively.

