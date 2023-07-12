Financial expert explains how to prepare for student loan repayments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspension of student loan debt payments in place since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis is coming to an end after almost three-and-a-half years.

But there are things you can do to prepare, according to financial expert, Marshall Clay from The Welch Group. Put simply, Clay says, “I think for the past three years, student loan borrowers have really enjoyed a nice little grace period. They haven’t had to make any principal payments and no interest is accruing,” Clay said.

That was before. The situation will be different come September 2023.

The average student loan amount of debt accumulated is around $400 per month, according to Clay. Over three years, that saved people around $15,000. “That was a stimulus package in and of itself,” Clay explained.

That’s why people need to start thinking about repayment options now.

The financial expert says people might have developed bad habits during this time frame with all of that extra money. At the end of August and into September, the payments will resume.

“The first thing I recommend people to do is that they need to look at everything that they’re spending their money on, and break it down between fixed cost and discretionary,” Clay said.

His point was to focus on those discretionary costs and cut what’s not needed. Clay also recommends everyone go to StudentAid.gov which is full of loan simulators to help people get a better understanding of their different payment options.

For more ways to be financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

