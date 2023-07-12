Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Fernando Cicerón becomes Huntsville City FC’s first summer signing

Huntsville City FC signs the Haitian defender to the squad.
Huntsville City FC signs the Haitian defender to the squad.(Huntsville City FC)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City FC has a new addition to the back line.

On July 12, the club announced they have signed 19-year-old defender, Fernando Cicerón. The left-footed center-back comes from Haiti’s Violette AC. He will available for game play for the next HCFC match on July 16 when the team takes on Toronto FC II at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Cicerón comes to Huntsville with a strong background. He started in four CONCACAF Champions League matches, notably he was the captain of Haiti’s U-20 squad that made it to the knockout stage of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, as well as being named to Haiti’s 2023 Gold Cup starting roster.

He will begin training with the team this coming Friday at 9 a.m.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
A woman has been pronounced deceased at McVantage Packaging in Tuscumbia.
Woman found dead at business in Tuscumbia
Madison woman killed in Monday night crash near Decatur
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Sign up now for the 2023 Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Raise Your Ribbon: Sign-up now for the 20th Annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run

Latest News

Geraldine High School alum Jake Peppers was selected in the ninth round of the 2023 Major...
Geraldine’s Peppers drafted by White Sox
LSU pitcher Grant Taylor (pictured) was selected in the second round (51st overall) by the...
Taylor, Rose drafted in MLB Draft
Chester Rogers (pictured) will host his annual "Tre" Day community event Saturday July 8th at...
‘Tre’ Day community events set for Saturday
Rocket City Trash panda fans hold signs in honor of those battling cancer July 7, 2023
Trash Pandas walk off winners