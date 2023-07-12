Fernando Cicerón becomes Huntsville City FC’s first summer signing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City FC has a new addition to the back line.

On July 12, the club announced they have signed 19-year-old defender, Fernando Cicerón. The left-footed center-back comes from Haiti’s Violette AC. He will available for game play for the next HCFC match on July 16 when the team takes on Toronto FC II at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Cicerón comes to Huntsville with a strong background. He started in four CONCACAF Champions League matches, notably he was the captain of Haiti’s U-20 squad that made it to the knockout stage of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, as well as being named to Haiti’s 2023 Gold Cup starting roster.

He will begin training with the team this coming Friday at 9 a.m.

