FBI considers Redstone Arsenal for new headquarters location

By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new headquarters battle is playing out in Washington politics that puts Huntsville, Alabama squarely in the middle.

This is not in relation to the fight to relocate Space Command’s temporary headquarters. This is the fight of naming Redstone Arsenal as the FBI Headquarters.

Currently, the FBI considers Huntsville as its second headquarters or HQ2. The agency is searching for a new permanent home and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is mandating that the FBI look at Huntsville to move up to the number one spot.

On Wednesday morning, Jordan will lead the House Judiciary Committee hearing to question FBI Director Christopher Wray on a myriad of topics.

On Tuesday, he submitted a list of recommendations to the Appropriations Committee to strip the agency of its funding unless it relocates its new headquarters to Redstone Arsenal. This comes on the heels of Jordan’s attempt to chip away at the FBI over investigating the former President.

The FBI already considers Huntsville its second headquarters, employing more than 1,800 with the goal to employ 4,000 in the coming years on two campuses.

