Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Family of Harvest woman who disappeared 15 years ago demands closure

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) -A Madison County family in Harvest is holding on to hope in the face of uncertainty.

Wednesday marks 15 years since Jennifer Powers disappeared.

Madison County deputies believe Powers was likely a victim of homicide.

Powers’ mother, Shirley Locke, said right now the most important thing for her is closure.

“We made it through it, and we’re still making it through it with the Lord’s help,” said Locke, “The hardest lesson that I had to learn was that we’re on God’s timetable, not ours, and when it’s God’s time for us to know, we’re going to find out.”

It was July 12, 2008, when 10- year-old Katelyn Poteete came home with her two siblings to find her mother, Powers, wasn’t there. 15 years later, she refuses to give up on her mother.

“There’s always that little hope because we don’t know,” said Poteete, “You know we don’t have the body we don’t know so we don’t have that closure. So that makes it harder.”

Brent Patterson with the Sheriff’s Office said several agents have worked tirelessly over the years to give the family what they desire most and wants the community to do its part.

“Somebody out there has some information that they can come forward and provide that will help us put this case to rest,” said Patterson, “The family deserves closure on this.”

Anyone with any information about the death and/or whereabouts of Jennifer Powers is urged to contact Detective Chad Harbin at (256)533-8820 or charbin@madisoncountyal.gov.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
A woman has been pronounced deceased at McVantage Packaging in Tuscumbia.
Woman found dead at business in Tuscumbia
Traffic backup on U.S. 431
1 person critically injured in crash on U.S. 431 near Monte Sano Blvd.
The incident occurred on Wilson Dam Road near the hydro plant on July 9.
27-year-old dies in Shoals single-vehicle crash

Latest News

FBI considers Redstone Arsenal for new headquarters location
FBI considers Redstone Arsenal as the FBI Headquarters
Woman found dead at business in Tuscumbia
Family of Harvest woman who disappeared 15 years ago demands closure