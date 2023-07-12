Family of Harvest woman who disappeared 15 years ago demands closure

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) -A Madison County family in Harvest is holding on to hope in the face of uncertainty.

Wednesday marks 15 years since Jennifer Powers disappeared.

Madison County deputies believe Powers was likely a victim of homicide.

Powers’ mother, Shirley Locke, said right now the most important thing for her is closure.

“We made it through it, and we’re still making it through it with the Lord’s help,” said Locke, “The hardest lesson that I had to learn was that we’re on God’s timetable, not ours, and when it’s God’s time for us to know, we’re going to find out.”

It was July 12, 2008, when 10- year-old Katelyn Poteete came home with her two siblings to find her mother, Powers, wasn’t there. 15 years later, she refuses to give up on her mother.

“There’s always that little hope because we don’t know,” said Poteete, “You know we don’t have the body we don’t know so we don’t have that closure. So that makes it harder.”

Brent Patterson with the Sheriff’s Office said several agents have worked tirelessly over the years to give the family what they desire most and wants the community to do its part.

“Somebody out there has some information that they can come forward and provide that will help us put this case to rest,” said Patterson, “The family deserves closure on this.”

Anyone with any information about the death and/or whereabouts of Jennifer Powers is urged to contact Detective Chad Harbin at (256)533-8820 or charbin@madisoncountyal.gov.

