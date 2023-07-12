Deals
Decatur woman finds Molotov cocktails in her yard, broken glass on patio(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman is now afraid for her life after she says somebody threw a Molotov cocktail through her window.

Jessica Letson says two Molotov cocktails were thrown at her home and in her yard early Monday morning. She says that when she woke up, she noticed the broken glass on her patio.

Letson does not believe she was the intended target as she has only lived in her house for nearly two months. She believes this may have something to do with the previous homeowner who was a guard at Limestone County Jail.

She says, either way, this should not be happening and that none of her security cameras captured who did it.

“I mean, I’ve talked to the neighbor and none of them saw anything except for my neighbor across here, he noticed there was a fire in the backyard at about 4:45 to 5 [in the morning] but he just like figured we had a bonfire or something and it just hadn’t gone out all of the way. He wasn’t really concerned about it [be]cause he didn’t think about it”

Letson filed a police report and wants anyone with information to please come forward.

