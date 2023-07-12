Bracelets for your besties

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Grab your besties and some beads because we are making friendship bracelets!

Recently the bracelet making trends seems to be sweeping the nation as people make bracelets for the Taylor Swift Eras tour, but this doesn’t have to be your only reason to grab your supplies and make one!

Small business owner, Alia McGee, joined TVL to teach us how to make hand beaded bracelets. She showed us some creative designs and what materials she recommends to create the perfect friendship bracelet!

Alia McGee Jewelry (Lila Jewelry)

During the pandemic, Alia decided to learn how to create beaded jewelry after seeing similar pieces on Pinterest. She launched her business in the summer of 2022 and started selling her pieces at local farmers market. At the moment you can only find Lili Jewelry on Instagram, but she hopes to launch a website later this year!

Lili Jewelry by Alia McGee (Alia McGee)

Lili Jewelry sells a variety of pieces including adult and children sized bracelets, necklaces, anklets, and even rings! Make sure to check out Lili Jewelry on Instagram and message her if you want to order!

