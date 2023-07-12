Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Bracelets for your besties

Bracelet making tips from local small business, Lili Jewelry
Alia McGee shows us how to make friendship bracelets.
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Grab your besties and some beads because we are making friendship bracelets!

Recently the bracelet making trends seems to be sweeping the nation as people make bracelets for the Taylor Swift Eras tour, but this doesn’t have to be your only reason to grab your supplies and make one!

Small business owner, Alia McGee, joined TVL to teach us how to make hand beaded bracelets. She showed us some creative designs and what materials she recommends to create the perfect friendship bracelet!

Alia McGee Jewelry
Alia McGee Jewelry(Lila Jewelry)

During the pandemic, Alia decided to learn how to create beaded jewelry after seeing similar pieces on Pinterest. She launched her business in the summer of 2022 and started selling her pieces at local farmers market. At the moment you can only find Lili Jewelry on Instagram, but she hopes to launch a website later this year!

Lili Jewelry by Alia McGee
Lili Jewelry by Alia McGee(Alia McGee)

Lili Jewelry sells a variety of pieces including adult and children sized bracelets, necklaces, anklets, and even rings! Make sure to check out Lili Jewelry on Instagram and message her if you want to order!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
A woman has been pronounced deceased at McVantage Packaging in Tuscumbia.
Homicide investigation underway after incident at Tuscumbia business
Madison woman killed in Monday night crash near Decatur
Once at the farm, Karina Courtmanche got to see Bella again, petting her nose and feeding her a...
Hospice grants 79-year-old woman’s dying wish to see her horse one last time
Decatur woman finds Molotov cocktails in her yard, broken glass on patio
Decatur woman finds Molotov cocktails in her yard, broken glass on patio