Albertville City Schools still waiting on electric bus fleet

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Schools in Sand Mountain are choosing electric when it comes to their school buses.

After Fort Payne City Schools welcomed two new electric school buses in 2020, Albertville City Schools announced that they too would be receiving a new eco-friendly fleet.

School officials announced in December 2022 they had received $7.5 million from the EPA’s Clean Bus Program to purchase 19 electric buses. These are set to replace a few older diesel buses already within the school system’s fleet.

The school board originally announced these buses would begin their route in time for the school year. According to Transportation Supervisor Jimmy Umphrey, supply chain issues have pushed back the fleet’s arrival.

“It could be as small as a seat cover we are waiting on,” Umphrey said.

Umphrey says the new fleet will come equipped with internet connectivity, surveillance cameras, and air conditioning.

Umphrey even says the new fleet will be much safer for students given their quiet engines. He says with quieter buses, students can chat at a normal volume without getting too rowdy or loud, giving drivers a much calmer route.

Another safety feature, Umphrey says, is the use of regenerative braking. On steep inclines, the buses’ system can detect when the driver releases the accelerator and will begin breaking immediately. Umphrey says the new electric buses will even release energy back into the battery to conserve power.

Outside of safety, Jimmy Umphrey says this new fleet will be cost-effective due to spending less on diesel fuel.

”Based on all the information that I’ve been given, I’m thinking we’re gonna save close to half of our fuel savings. Basically, it will cost us somewhere in the neighborhood of about half to charge these busses and pay for the electricity to do so,” Umphrey said.

The fleet is expected to arrive in September, not long after the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. The city plans to unveil the buses with a public event to be announced soon.

