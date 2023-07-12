9-year-old boy from Hoover needs your vote to help Wounded Warriors

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drennan “Dre” Bell, 9, from Hoover needs your vote to help Wounded Warriors.

Bell is the one and only 9 to 12-year-old contestant representing the state of Alabama in the World’s Mullet Championship Contest.

The goal of the contest is to help the “Jarred Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors” continue to build and remodel injury-specific, accessible and mortgage free homes for our injured United States Military veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.

His mission started nearly two years ago when Dre started a new school.

After his first week, he came home begging to get a “buzz cut.”

He was so excited about school the next day. He was confident this would help him make new friends.

Unfortunately, the next day he was teased for his new haircut.

After reassurance and lots of encouragement he made a promise to himself (no one else), that he wouldn’t let someone have the control of making him feel anything less than the awesome kid he truly is.

He wanted to set an example to others that may have shared similar experiences.

It was shortly after seeing the 80′s popular Mullet hairstyle that he decided to intentionally be different and stand out.

That is when the “Dre Bell Electric Slide” mullet started and has been growing ever since.

He is now known for his “cool”, “awesome” hairstyle and he wears it proudly!

Dre has always had a great deal of appreciation for our country’s military so what better way to show his appreciation by using what helped him grow as an individual to help the men and women who have sacrificed their lives to protect ours.

Dre is in the first round of voting which lasts from July 12-15. You can click here to vote for him.

Contestants will move on to the second round based on the number of votes received from the first round.

