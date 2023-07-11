Deals
Woman found dead at business in Tuscumbia

A woman has been pronounced deceased at McVantage Packaging in Tuscumbia.
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is dead and another person is in custody after an incident at McVantage Packaging in Tuscumbia.

According to Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan, the incident occurred a little before 1 p.m. on July 11. One person has been taken into custody. Police have not released any names of the people involved.

Logan said the woman and person in custody knew each other. He believes this was an isolated incident.

