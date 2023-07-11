VBC announces Jeff Dunham ‘Still Not Canceled’ tour date

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Need a laugh this November? Well, look no further.

Stand-up comedian great and versatile entertainer, Jeff Dunham will headline his “Still Not Canceled” tour in Huntsville on November 18 at the Von Braun Center. The show is sure to bring the laughs with Dunham’s unique ventriloquist acts, through his assortment of characters.

Tickets for the show will go on-sale July 17 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the VBC Box Office or by clicking here. Tickets will start at $56.00, plus additional service charges.

