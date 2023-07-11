Deals
TVA opens registration for 90th anniversary Tour

TVA will offer tours to some of their dams including the Wilson Dam.(Times Daily)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority has opened up registration for tours in Aug. and Sept. at its monumental dams for its 90th anniversary.

According to WAFF’s newspaper partner, The Times Daily, the registration period to enter ends July 23. Each tour is limited to 20 people, offering a tour twice a day on Fridays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 a.m. lasting 60-90 minutes.

The following are the final dam tours of the summer:

  • Wilson Dam: Aug. 4 and Aug. 18
  • Norris Dam: Aug. 11
  • Chickamauga Dam: Aug. 25
  • Pickwick Landing Dam: Sept. 8

The TVA will randomly select from registered applicants. Registering does NOT guarantee a spot on the tour.

Registrants will be notified by email whether or not they are selected to see the dams.

More information and registering can be found by clicking here.

