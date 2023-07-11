Russel Erskine Residents have new concerns as air problem is addressed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in the historic Russel Erskine building have reached out to WAFF 48 News with concerns since May. Since then, many of their broken AC units have been repaired and only eight units are without. Now residents claim they are without a working laundry room and locks on their doors.

“It seems like we’re getting nowhere with management,” resident Ann Sullivan said.

In May, residents at Russel Erskine apartments said close to half the building was without air conditioning. A spokesperson from the building’s management group told WAFF 48 they had ordered new HVAC units. A month later, the spokesperson said the issues were addressed with some residents’ temporary portable units.

One resident shared an image of the system, which she claims is the portable unit jeopardizing the sprinkler system.

“They don’t want to put any more money into here, and that’s our problem,” resident Ernest Atwood said.

Many other residents at the Russel Erskine apartments say the building’s management company, MMS Group, is not fulfilling their needs. The nearly 100-year-old building serves as an affordable housing location for many residents, most of whom are elderly or disabled.

Sullivan said it took the owners too long to fix the AC and it could take longer to help those who still need it. She said she’s upset that a recent theft to the laundry room’s charge card system has closed a much-needed amenity. She said many of the residents can not get to or afford a different laundromat.

“They told us ‘we’re working on it’, but that working on it never gets done,” she said.

Atwood said constant turnover in management has made it nearly impossible to fix the building’s problems.

“You go to a job, you have to be there for a while,” he said. “These people have left every six months straight over. They don’t know the system, they don’t know the people, and they don’t know anybody. They don’t do their job.”

WAFF 48 has reached out to a representative from the MMS group three times in three months. When WAFF 48 asked for an on-camera interview to address resident concerns, there was no response.

