Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Rock the South Outfit Inspiration

Boutique Bliss shows outfit ideas for Rock the South 2023!
Inspo for Rock the South 2023!
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Rock the South is happening next week in Cullman, AL and Boutique Bliss has all the outfit inspiration you’re going to need to make sure your fits are on point!

Lexi Griffin, content creator and model at Boutique Bliss showed us 7 outfit variations using pieces you can get both in-store and online! Boutique Bliss is a modern women’s clothing boutique located in Athens, Al. It offers the newest trends in fashion from tops and bottoms, to dresses and jumpsuits! They have something for ladies of all ages, body shapes and styles. If that was not enough to convince you to take a trip to Athens, then maybe their affordable prices will.

All of these ensemble ideas will help keep you cool and comfortable in that summer Alabama heat country music fans endure to attend Rock the South. You should not have to sacrifice style in order to stay cool and with clothes from Boutique Bliss, you won’t have to.

To shop Boutique Bliss online you can visit here and you can check out their Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok!

Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss(Lexi Griffin)
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss(Lexi Griffin)
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss(Lexi Griffin)
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss(Lexi Griffin)
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss(Lexi Griffin)
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss(Lexi Griffin)
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss.
Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss.(Lexi Griffin)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Michael Gideon
Huntsville man charged with murder, accused of stabbing wife to death
Traffic backup on U.S. 431
1 person critically injured in crash on U.S. 431 near Monte Sano Blvd.
The incident occurred on Wilson Dam Road near the hydro plant on July 9.
27-year-old dies in Shoals single-vehicle crash
Victim drives to hospital after shooting incident on Andromedea Rd., 18-year-old arrested
Victim drives to hospital after shooting incident on Andromedea Rd., 18-year-old arrested