Rock the South Outfit Inspiration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Rock the South is happening next week in Cullman, AL and Boutique Bliss has all the outfit inspiration you’re going to need to make sure your fits are on point!

Lexi Griffin, content creator and model at Boutique Bliss showed us 7 outfit variations using pieces you can get both in-store and online! Boutique Bliss is a modern women’s clothing boutique located in Athens, Al. It offers the newest trends in fashion from tops and bottoms, to dresses and jumpsuits! They have something for ladies of all ages, body shapes and styles. If that was not enough to convince you to take a trip to Athens, then maybe their affordable prices will.

All of these ensemble ideas will help keep you cool and comfortable in that summer Alabama heat country music fans endure to attend Rock the South. You should not have to sacrifice style in order to stay cool and with clothes from Boutique Bliss, you won’t have to.

To shop Boutique Bliss online you can visit here and you can check out their Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok!

Rock the South outfit from Boutique Bliss (Lexi Griffin)

