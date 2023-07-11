Deals
Plane crashed into tree in Limestone County, no injuries

By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A small personal aircraft has crashed into a tree in the western part of Limestone County.

According to Good Springs Volunteer Fire, the pilot is uninjured. Athens Utilities helped him get down from the wreckage site. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Good Springs community.

We will update with more information once it becomes available.

