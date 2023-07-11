Orion Amphitheater, Phish to support Tennessee Riverkeeper’s efforts at concerts this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Orion Amphitheater and the band Phish are teaming up and raising money for Tennessee Riverkeeper.

The band’s foundation WaterWheel will be helping drive support for Tennessee Riverkeeper through its two concerts taking place this week on July 11-12. Tennessee Riverkeeper helps “monitor polluters and pollution permits, responds to citizen complaints, and utilizes other methods to further protect the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers and their tributaries, per their website.”

Phish, the Vermont-based band, have been an advocate of Tennessee Riverkeepers’ founder David Whiteside and his environmental work at University of Vermont.

The band’s drummer, Jon Fishman has been friends with Whiteside since they both attended University of Vermont.

“David Whiteside’s dedication to trying to keep our water safe and clean has been unmatched as far as anyone else I know,” Fishman said in a press release. “He has been relentless since he was an undergraduate at the University of Vermont.”

The WaterWheel Foundation has been a key component in creating positive change for over 25 years. The foundation fulfills its mission by collecting donations for local nonprofits where Phish’s tour stops are via WaterWheel’s Touring Division. The overall collaboration efforts made in the live music industry aim to support organizations such as the Tennessee Riverkeeper and other great environmental groups across the United States. For people heading out to Phish’s concert this week, you will be supporting not just the band, but environmental efforts.

Further, Orion Amphitheater in its second year currently has multiple environmental initiatives in its circuit, with plans to do much more.

